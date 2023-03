Kwan has gone 3-for-12 with two runs scored and two strikeouts across four Cactus League games.

There's little reason to worry about Kwan's performance at the plate in the spring. He posted a 62:60 BB:K last year while slashing .298/.373/.400 and stealing 19 bases across 147 games. He could regress a slight amount from his .323 BABIP as a rookie last year, but his sharp eye at the plate and contact hitting should keep him in the leadoff role barring a significant slump.