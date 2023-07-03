Kwan will start in left field and bat leadoff in Monday's series opener versus Atlanta.

After starting in all but two of the Guardians' first 80 games of the season, Kwan was on the bench twice over the weekend during Cleveland's three-game set with the Cubs. Kwan's absence from the lineup Friday was believed to be a rest day, but according to MLB.com, he sat out Sunday's 8-6 win after he experienced lingering soreness in his shoulder, stemming from a collision with the left field wall Saturday. Fortunately, the day off appears to be all that Kwan needed to overcome the shoulder issue, so he'll most likely start all seven of Cleveland's games this week before the Guardians head into the All-Star break.