Kwan started in center field and went 1-for-3 in Wednesday's spring game against the Rangers.

Kwan, a four-time Gold Glove winner in left field, will be exposed to center field this spring and made his Cactus League debut at the new position. He handled all the chances that came his way. While the position is relatively new to him in the majors -- four starts there as a rookie in 2022 -- Kwan has abundant experience in center field from his days in college (Oregon State) and made 152 appearances there in the minors.