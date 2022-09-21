Kwan went 4-for-6 with two RBI, a stolen base and two runs scored in Tuesday's 10-7 extra-innings win over the White Sox.

Kwan is seeing the ball really well of late, as he's gone 11-for-21 (.524) across his last four games. He's up to eight multi-hit efforts in September, raising his season slash line to .295/.373/.386 through 134 contests. The rookie outfielder has added four home runs, 42 RBI, 78 runs scored and 16 stolen bases in 21 attempts this year.