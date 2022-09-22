Kwan went 3-for-5 with one homer, two runs scored and one steal in Wednesday's 8-2 win over the White Sox.

Kwan led off the fourth inning with a homer off righty starter Lance Lynn to increase Cleveland's lead to six. The outfielder has been on a crazy run in his last five games going 14-for-26 with a .769 slugging percentage. The 24-year-old rookie has also recorded five steals in his last 12 games.