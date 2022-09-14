Kwan went 1-for-3 with a walk and a stolen base in a 3-1 win Tuesday over the Angels.

Kwan singled in the fifth and walked and stole a base in the seventh. It was his 15th stolen base in 20 attempts this season and third in the last four games. He's reached base safely in 11 of 12 games in September and has posted a .271/.375/.333 slash line with one homer this month.