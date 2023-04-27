Kwan went 0-for-3 with two walks and a stolen base in Wednesday's 4-1 win over the Rockies.

While Kwan's modest four-game hitting streak came to an end, he notched steals in consecutive contests for the third time already this season. The outfielder is up to seven thefts in eight attempts through 25 contests. While he's hitting a pedestrian .258, he's getting on base at a .357 clip, aided by a 13.9 percent walk rate. It appears he's in little danger of losing his spot atop the Guardians' order any time soon.