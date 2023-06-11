Kwan went 1-for-3 with two walks, a stolen base and two runs scored in Saturday's 6-4 loss to the Astros.

Kwan's still struggling to make the same kind of consistent contact in 2023 as he did a year ago. He's 9-for-39 (.231) through his first nine games in June, though three of those hits have gone for extra bases. Overall, the outfielder is slashing .258/.341/.348 with two home runs, 11 steals, 20 RBI and 43 runs scored over 64 contests. Despite the flaws in his game, he remains the Guardians' leadoff hitter.