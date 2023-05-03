Kwan went 0-for-4 with a walk and a stolen base in Tuesday's 4-2 loss to the Yankees.

While none of his contact resulted in a hit, Kwan was still able to contribute when he did reach base. The 25-year-old offers no power, but he's got more walks (18) than strikeouts (15) once again to help fuel a .269/.360/.319 slash line that comes with 11 RBI, 15 runs and eight steals in 30 games.