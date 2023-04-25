Kwan went 3-for-4 with a double in Monday's 6-0 loss to the Rockies.
The 25-year-old did his job as the leadoff hitter, but unfortunately the rest of the Guardians' lineup went a combined 1-for-26 behind him. Kwan isn't having quite the same success on balls in play so far in 2023 that he did last year, but he's still reaching base at a strong clip, slashing .267/.358/.322 with five steals, 10 runs and 11 RBI through 23 games.
More News
-
Guardians' Steven Kwan: Two hits, stolen base in loss•
-
Guardians' Steven Kwan: Records fourth theft•
-
Guardians' Steven Kwan: Adds another steal in win•
-
Guardians' Steven Kwan: Contributes steal Sunday•
-
Guardians' Steven Kwan: Nabs first steal•
-
Guardians' Steven Kwan: Drives in five in Friday's win•