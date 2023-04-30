Kwan went 3-for-5 with a walk and a run scored in Saturday's 8-7 extra-inning loss to the Red Sox.

Kwan has four multi-hit efforts in his last seven games, and he's batting .387 (12-for-31) in that span. Only one of those hits, a double, has gone for extra bases. The outfielder is up to a .280/.373/.327 slash line with no home runs, seven stolen bases, 11 RBI, 13 runs scored, three doubles and a triple through 27 contests.