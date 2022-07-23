Kwan went 3-for-5 with a double, two runs scored and two RBI in the Guardians' Game 1 victory over the White Sox in Saturday's doubleheader.

Kwan opened the game with a leadoff single before ripping an RBI double in the top of the fifth inning and coming around to score later in the frame. He also added another RBI and run scored in the ninth frame. Kwan is now 6-for-10 with a double, four runs scored, two RBI and a stolen base over the first two contests of the second half. The outfielder's batting average is now up to .290 on the campaign.