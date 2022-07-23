Kwan went 3-for-5 with two runs scored and a stolen base in Friday's 8-2 win over the White Sox.

The 24-year-old rookie remains arguably the most unusual hitter in the majors. He's batting .313 (21-for-67) over his last 16 games and .316 since the beginning of June as he proves his all-contact approach can work at the highest level, and Kwan's six steals in 79 games on the season give him a smidge of fantasy value outside of his batting average. His Statcast numbers can induce whiplash, however. Kwan ranks in the 100th percentile in strikeout rate and whiff rate -- in other words, there is literally no one better in baseball at getting their bat on the ball -- but in the fifth percentile or lower in hard-hit rate, barrel rate and average exit velocity.