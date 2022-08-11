Kwan went 2-for-4 with a triple and run scored in Wednesday's win against the Tigers.
Kwan ripped a leadoff triple to open the game in the top of the first inning, later coming around to score on a Jose Ramirez single. The rookie also added a single in the second frame, and the multi-hit effort was his second in three games and eighth over 19 games since the All-Star break. Kwan has now rapped out at least one hit in 21 out of his last 22 games, batting .355 with nine extra-base hits, 19 runs, five RBI and four stolen bases over that stretch.
