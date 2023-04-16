Kwan went 2-for-5 with two RBI, a run scored and one steal in Sunday's loss against Washington.

Kwan, serving as the DH Sunday, tied the game 2-2 with an RBI single in the third inning before stealing second and scoring on a Josh Bell double. Kwan would add a second RBI in the seventh, driving in Will Brennan with another base hit. The two-hit game snapped an 0-for-8 stretch for the 25-year-old Kwan. He's now slashing .259/.362/.310 with five RBI, eight runs scored and five stolen bases early in the season.