The Guardians recalled Toussaint from Triple-A Columbus ahead of his start Friday against the Diamondbacks, Zack Meisel of The Athletic reports.

Toussaint hasn't been spectacular in Triple-A this season with a 4.06 ERA and 1.34 WHIP through 37.2 innings, but he will get the chance to prove himself in the Guardians' rotation with the late scratch of Triston McKenzie (elbow) on Friday. The 26-year-old righty last pitched in the majors in 2022 with the Angels, recording a 4.62 ERA and 1.34 WHIP through 25.1 innings. Cody Morris was optioned to Columbus in a corresponding move.