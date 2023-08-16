Freeman (shoulder) was reinstated from the 10-day injured list Tuesday.
Freeman missed the last two weeks of action with a shoulder issue. Brayan Rocchio and Gabriel Arias have been seeing action at shortstop for the Guardians since the Amed Rosario trade, but Freeman could be worked into the mix.
More News
-
Guardians' Tyler Freeman: Beginning rehab assignment•
-
Guardians' Tyler Freeman: Placed on 10-day IL•
-
Guardians' Tyler Freeman: Tending to sore shoulder•
-
Guardians' Tyler Freeman: On base three times Sunday•
-
Guardians' Tyler Freeman: Steals base, scores twice in win•
-
Guardians' Tyler Freeman: Batting leadoff•