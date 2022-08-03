The Guardians plan to call up Freeman from Triple-A Columbus prior to Wednesday's game against the Diamondbacks, Zack Meisel of The Athletic reports.

Cleveland isn't be known to be dealing with any injuries to its infielders, so Freeman's promotion may just be a matter of the organization rewarding him for his hot hitting at Columbus of late. Though he owns a .735 OPS for the season at Triple-A, Freeman recorded hits in all but one of his last 15 starts while slashing .400/.478/.500 with two home runs, three stolen bases and a 6:5 BB:K over that stretch. Freeman, who has picked up starts at second base, third base and shortstop at Triple-A this season, could unseat Ernie Clement as Cleveland's top utility infielder.