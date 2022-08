Freeman is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Astros.

Following his promotion from Triple-A Columbus on Wednesday, Freeman went 2-for-8 with two walks and a run while drawing three straight starts at three different positions in the infield. Despite the respectable start to his big-league career, Freeman will be on the bench Sunday for the second contest in a row and looks like he'll have to settle for a utility role while he's up with the big club.