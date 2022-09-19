Freeman will start at third base and bat seventh in Monday's game against the Twins, Joe Noga of The Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.

He'll pick up his third consecutive start in a row, all of which have come against right-handed pitchers. Through his first 72 big-league plate appearances, Freeman is slashing .254/.333/.302, but the Guardians may view that modest level of production as an upgrade over what the slumping Owen Miller is currently providing. Miller, who is on the bench for the fourth time in six games, owns a .579 OPS in the second half.