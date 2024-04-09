Freeman went 1-for-4 with a stolen base in Monday's 4-0 win over the White Sox.

Freeman is playing fairly regularly as the Guardians' preferred center fielder, though Ramon Laureano and Estevan Florial have also seen some time there. The steal was Freeman's second of the campaign. He's hit safely in five of eight contests, batting just .194 with a home run, five RBI, four runs scored and a double over 35 plate appearances. Freeman is not established enough in a starting role to be able to afford a dry spell at the plate, though neither Laureano (.222) nor Florial (.182) has pressed the issue yet.