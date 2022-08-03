The Guardians recalled Freeman from Triple-A Columbus ahead of Wednesday's game against the Diamondbacks. He'll start at third base and bat seventh in his MLB debut.

Cleveland optioned Ernie Clement to Columbus in a corresponding move, and Freeman is expected to take over Clement's role as the Guardians' top utility infielder. In Wednesday's series finale, Jose Ramirez is getting a day out of the field and handling the designated-hitter role, and he could find himself in a non-defensive role more frequently in the wake of Franmil Reyes being optioned to Triple-A on Tuesday. If that ends up being the case, Freeman could have a path to play regularly at the hot corner, but the 23-year-old will have to perform well to ensure he sticks in the everyday lineup. Over 343 plate appearances at Triple-A this season, Freeman turned in a .279/.371/.364 slash line with six home runs and six stolen bases.