Freeman went 1-for-4 with a stolen base and a run scored in Sunday's 7-2 win over the Blue Jays.

Freeman has seen inconsistent playing time since his promotion Aug. 3, appearing in just six games. He's batting .250 with a stolen base and two runs scored through 20 plate appearances, and he's yet to see a hit go for extra bases. With Andres Gimenez, Amed Rosario and Jose Ramirez around, Freeman has no clear path to playing time in the infield, so an uptick in usage shouldn't be expected.