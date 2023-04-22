Freeman (shoulder) is hitting eighth and playing third base against the Marlins on Saturday for the second game of a doubleheader.
Freeman has missed the past few games with a shoulder injury, but he'll return for the second game of a twin bill. Jose Ramirez will be the designated hitter for the contest with Gabriel Arias handling the shortstop duties and Amed Rosario out of the lineup.
