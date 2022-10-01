Freeman was optioned to Triple-A Columbus on Saturday.
Freeman had lost out on playing time recently, as he was in the lineup for just two of the last 10 games. The 23-year-old will be cast off the active roster as part of a move after Bo Naylor's contract was selected Saturday.
