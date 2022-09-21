Freeman is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the White Sox.

After starting in the final three games of the Guardians' series with the Twins that ended Monday, Freeman finds himself on the bench for the second game in a row. Both of his absences from the lineup have come against right-handed pitchers (Dylan Cease and Lance Lynn), and the righty-hitting Freeman may find himself in a de facto platoon moving forward with lefty-hitting outfielder Will Brennan, who was called up from Triple-A Columbus on Wednesday and is starting in right field.