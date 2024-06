Freeman went 2-for-4 with a three-run home run and an additional run during Sunday's 6-3 win over the Marlins.

Freeman stepped into the batters box in the seventh with the score tied 2-2 and delivered a three-run home run on the first pitch from A.J. Puk. The long ball was his sixth and marked the second time he's driven in three batters in a game this season. Freeman is slashing .222/.319/.374 with 35 runs scored across 231 plate appearances.