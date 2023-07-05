Freeman went 2-for-4 with a stolen base and two runs scored in Tuesday's 6-5 extra-inning win over Atlanta.

Freeman has hit safely in just four of his last 11 games, with each of those instances being multi-hit efforts. He's stuck behind Jose Ramirez, Amed Rosario and Andres Gimenez for playing time in Cleveland's infield, but Freeman has made the most of his recent chances. For the season, he's batting .290 with a .715 OPS, four RBI, two steals, 10 runs scored, six doubles and no home runs over 68 plate appearances.