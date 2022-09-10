site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Guardians' Tyler Freeman: Still not starting
RotoWire Staff
Freeman isn't in the lineup Saturday against the Twins.
Freeman has recorded hits in each of his last six games but will head to the bench for a third consecutive matchup. Amed Rosario is starting at shortstop and batting second.
