Guardians' Tyler Freeman: Takes seat Tuesday
RotoWire Staff
Freeman isn't in the lineup for Tuesday's matchup against the White Sox, Daryl Van Schouwen of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.
Freeman will get a day off after his 1-for-5 effort Monday against the Twins. Josh Naylor slots in as the designated hitter. Owen Miller starts at first base, batting seventh.
