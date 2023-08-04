Freeman wasn't available for Wednesday's 3-2 loss to the Astros due to a sore right shoulder, MLB.com reports.

Freeman picked up the injury in Tuesday's 2-0 loss, when his shoulder acted up as he grounded out in the fourth inning. He stayed in the game for the bottom of the fourth before being replaced by Andres Gimenez in the field in the next inning. Follow-up exams on Freeman reportedly were encouraging, so he could be ready to play at some point during this weekend's series with the White Sox. The Guardians have an opening at shortstop after trading away Amed Rosario last week, but the team has thus far favored Gabriel Arias as the primary option at the position, and top prospect Brayan Rocchio was just called up Wednesday.