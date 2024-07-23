Freeman went 3-for-4 in Monday's 8-2 loss to the Tigers.

With Angel Martinez seeing a more consistent role in center field, Freeman has slipped into a utility job in July. Freeman is hitting .393 (11-for-28) over 13 contests this month, but he no longer has a clear path to playing time, so he's unlikely to generate enough volume to be a fantasy asset in most formats. For the year, he's slashing .225/.319/.356 with seven home runs, eight stolen bases, 32 RBI and 43 runs scored through 320 plate appearances.