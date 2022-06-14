Freeman is hitting just .220/.333/.319 with three homers, two steals and a 10:18 BB:K through 35 games for Triple-A Columbus.

While no one expected Freeman to muscle up and start hitting homers in bunches, he's been utterly punchless this season. It's been particularly bad over his last 16 games, in which Freeman has managed a brutal .175/.307/.270 line with a couple home runs and no other extra-base hits. Generally considered something of a doubles machine, the 23-year-old hasn't hit a two-bagger since way back on May 19. The only positives to take away from this season so far are that Freeman has kept his strikeout rate low and that his BABIP is an unlucky .233. If he can get back to what made him successful in the lower levels of the minors, Freeman could grow into a contact-heavy starter at second base, but this season has mostly been a step backward so far.