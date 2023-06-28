Brennan went 3-for-4 with a double and two RBI in Tuesday's 2-1 win over the Royals.

Brennan provided the Guardians' lone run-scoring play with a two-run double in the ninth inning. The outfielder has cooled off from his hot start to June, but he's still hitting .347 (26-for-75) for the month. He's maintained a .276/.306/.403 slash line with four home runs, 23 RBI, 19 runs scored, six stolen bases and 13 doubles through 68 contests overall.