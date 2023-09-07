Brennan went 2-for-3 with a double, two RBI and a stolen base in Wednesday's 2-1 win over the Twins.

Brennan's pair of hits knocked in Andres Gimenez for both of the Guardians' runs in the win. This was Brennan's third straight multi-hit effort and his fifth in his last seven games. The outfielder's small surge has helped stabilize his place in the lineup even with the solid hitting of Ramon Laureano. Brennan is at a .271/.301/.370 slash line with 12 steals, 38 RBI, 35 runs scored, five home runs and 22 doubles through 120 contests.