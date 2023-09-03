Brennan is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Rays.

Brennan went 6-for-17 with a walk, two RBI, a stolen base and a run scored while starting each of the past five games, but he'll take a seat for the series finale with the Guardians welcoming Josh Naylor (oblique) back from the injured list Sunday and deploying him at designated hitter. With Ramon Laureano having seemingly moved into a full-time role in the outfield, the addition of Naylor could result in one of Brennan or Myles Straw losing out on playing time alongside Laureano and Steven Kwan. Brennan appears to have the edge over Straw for now, with the latter having sat out two of the Guardians' last five matchups with right-handed starting pitchers.