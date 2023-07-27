Brennan went 0-for-3 with a walk, a stolen base and a run scored in Wednesday's 8-3 win over the Royals.

Brennan hit well from mid-May through June, but the outfielder has slumped in July. He's batting just .209 with two extra-base hits and two RBI over his last 20 games. The 25-year-old is at a passable .258/.293/.371 slash line with five home runs, seven steals, 27 RBI and 27 runs scored over 91 contests, but his playing time is likely to slip with Oscar Gonzalez's imminent return to the big leagues. If right field turns into a platoon situation, Brennan would be on the strong side of it, but he'll need to hit better to avoid losing work against right-handed pitchers.