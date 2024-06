Brennan went 3-for-5 with one RBI and one run scored in Tuesday's 8-5 loss to the Mariners.

Brennan has three multi-hit efforts over his last four games. The outfielder has been limited to a strong-side platoon role this season, though he's been little more than average for much of the year. He's at a .249/.306/.386 slash line with six home runs, 22 RBI, 24 runs scored and three stolen bases through 62 contests. Brennan is likely to share right field with Johnathan Rodriguez for now, as David Fry should settle into being the Guardians' main designated hitter following Kyle Manzardo's demotion to Triple-A Columbus earlier Tuesday.