Brennan went 0-for-4 with a stolen base in Tuesday's 3-0 win over the Reds.

Brennan got aboard on fielder's choices twice in the game, turning one into a steal. The outfielder has struggled a bit in August, going 5-for-33 (.152) over nine games this month while losing playing time after gaining a starting role in right field. Ramon Laureano is his main competitor for at-bats, though Oscar Gonzalez and Kole Calhoun are also in the corner outfield mix. Brennan is down to a .251/.285/.355 slash line with five home runs, eight steals, 31 RBI and 29 runs scored over 105 contests this season.