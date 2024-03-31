Brennan went 1-for-3 with a walk and a stolen base in Saturday's 12-3 win over the Athletics.

Brennan came into the game as a pinch-hitter for Ramon Laureano once the Athletics took starter JP Sears out. It's an emerging platoon in right field for the Guardians, one that would see Brennan on the strong side, though he's started just one of three games so far since the Athletics have started a southpaw twice. Brennan is 2-for-7 with one RBI, a walk, a strikeout and a steal through two contests and should offer modest speed upside when he gets in the lineup.