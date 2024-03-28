Brennan isn't in the Guardians' lineup for Thursday's game against Oakland.
With left-hander Alex Wood starting on the hill for the A's, the lefty-hitting Brennan will retreat to the dugout Thursday. Ramon Laureano will start in right field as a result, allowing David Fry to serve as Cleveland's DH and bat fifth.
