Brennan went 2-for-4 with a double, a walk, one RBI, one stolen base and two runs scored in Friday's 9-8 win over the Orioles.

Brennan has done little in the way of counting stats in September with two steals, six RBI and eight runs scored over 19 games. All four of his extra-base hits this month have been doubles, but he is batting .308 in that span. The outfielder is up to 13 thefts with a .266/.300/.359 slash line, five home runs, 41 RBI and 40 runs scored through 133 contests overall.