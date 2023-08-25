Brennan went 1-for-4 with a stolen base and a run scored in Thursday's 9-3 loss to the Dodgers.

Brennan has picked up his pace on the basepaths, swiping three bags over his last six games while going 6-for-20 (.300) in that span. The outfielder appears to have settled into a strong-side platoon role in right field, sharing the position with the righty-hitting duo of Ramon Laureano and Oscar Gonzalez. Brennan is slashing .257/.289/.359 with five home runs, 10 steals, 33 RBI, 32 runs scored and 20 doubles over 110 contests this season.