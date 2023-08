Brennan is out of the lineup Tuesday versus the Blue Jays.

Ramon Laureano, claimed off waivers from the Athletics on Monday, will start in right field and bat fifth against the Jays and left-hander Yusei Kikuchi. Brennan had already seen a dip in playing time in recent weeks, and the addition of Laureano will further cut into his ability to crack the Guardians' batting order versus lefties.