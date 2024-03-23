Brennan made the Guardians' Opening Day roster, Mandy Bell of MLB.com reports.

Brennan hit .266 with a .655 OPS and 13 stolen bases over 138 games last season while serving as the Guardians' primary right fielder. That spot is not guaranteed to him this season, as Estevan Florial and Ramon Laureano will also compete for playing time there. Brennan hit .243 in spring training, and as a left-handed batter, he could be set for a strong-side platoon role if he can't improve once the games start to count.