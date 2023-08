Brennan (knee) remains out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Blue Jays.

He'll be on the bench for a third straight game while he battles a right knee strain, though the lefty-hitting Brennan may not have started Sunday even if 100 percent healthy due to the Blue Jays bringing southpaw Yusei Kikuchi to the hill. Ramon Laureano will step in for Brennan as Cleveland's starting right fielder.