Brennan went 1-for-3 with a walk, one RBI and a stolen base in Tuesday's 4-2 win over the Twins.

Brennan was bothered by a right knee strain over the weekend, but his activity on the basepaths suggests that's no longer a concern. The outfielder is hitting just .224 (13-for-58) in August with three doubles, four steals and no home runs. For the season, he's at a modest .256/.288/.355 slash line with five homers, 11 steals, 35 RBI and 32 runs scored through 113 contests.