Brennan started in right field and went 0-for-3 in Friday's 5-4 loss to Cincinnati.
Brennan was called up earlier in the week and has started three of four games. Unfortunately for the lefty-hitting outfielder, he's gone hitless in nine plate appearances. Brennan's playing time has come at the expense of Angel Martinez.
