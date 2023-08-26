Brennan (knee) remains on the bench for Saturday's game against Toronto.
Brennan was scratched from the lineup Friday with a strained knee, an injury he suffered when he crashed into the outfield wall Thursday against the Dodgers. Ramon Laureano will handle right field Saturday.
