Brennan was scratched from the lineup Friday at Toronto due to a strained right knee, Paul Hoynes of The Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.
Brennan suffered the injury when he ran into the outfield wall Thursday against the Dodgers. He has not yet been placed on the 10-day injured list, so it may be a relatively minor knee strain. Consider him day-to-day for now.
